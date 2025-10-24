Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to being called Captain America of Maddock horror comedy universe: ‘Mat kar lala…’

Riding high on the success of his latest release Thamma, Ayushmann Khurrana recently delighted fans with an interactive AMA session on Instagram. During the chat, he answered fan questions, fulfilled requests, and even delivered a witty response to one admirer who compared him to Avengers' Captain America from Maddock’s horror comedy universe. Ayushmann Khurrana's fans call him Captain America of MHCU.

Ayushmann Khurrana on being called Captain America of MHCU

On Friday, Ayushmann took to Instagram for an AMA session with fans. When a fan asked, "How do you feel being the Captain America of MHCU?" the actor replied, "Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don't do this, we don't need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma."

Fans call Ayushmann Khurrana 'Captain America of MHCU'.

He further talked about Thamma's success and said, "Neend acchi aarahi hai. Mtlb pehle bhi acchi aati thi ab aur acchi aa rahi hai. Thamma is very special for me. My first big film released on Diwali. Earlier, I just used to watch films on Diwali but this time I am showing a film on Diwali. The dream of a Chandigarh's boy has been fulfilled."

Ayushmann also called MHCU, "the best univese in Indian cinema" and added, "It's ever expanding and the mergers that are going to happen coming forward will be crazy." The actor also thanked all the fans for showering love on the film and giving a ₹25 crore opening to the film.

About Thamma

The film is the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror comedy universe. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma revolves around a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, received mostly positive reviews and has collected over ₹50 crore at the box office in India in just 3 days. The film is having its dream run at the box office and is inching closer to crossing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.