Marvel to recast OG Avengers Iron Man and Captain America after Secret Wars, reveals MCU boss Kevin Feige

For close to two decades, Robert Downey Jr has been the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His iconic portrayal of Iron Man/Tony Stark not only revived his career but also set the tone for the franchise that transformed superhero films. But as Downey steps into a new role in the MCU - he plays the villain Dr Doom in the next Avengers film - plans to recast Iron Man have been set afoot. In fact, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige reveals that the franchise plans to bring new faces to play other OG Avengers like Captain America as well. Chros Evans and Robert Downey Jr as Captain America and Iron Man in the MCU.

Kevin Feige spoke to the American media recently in a freewheeling group chat about the future of MCU and more. The chat took place ahead of the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which brings the titular superhero team to the MCU and starts Phase Six of the franchise.

Feige on Secret Wars

Feige spoke about Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to be the next big event film, releasing in 2027. It will follow up Avengers: Doomsday, which will introduce Downey's Dr Doom. Feige said Secret Wars will reset the MCU just like Endgame opened the door for the multiverse. “We’re utilising that [story] not just to round out the stories we’ve been telling post-Endgame, just as importantly — and you can look at the Secret Wars comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future,” Feige said, as per Variety. “Endgame, literally, was about endings. Secret Wars is about is about beginnings.” However, Feige said that this won't be a 'reboot' but a 'reset', adding that 'Reboot is a scary word'.

The studio head was asked if that meant that newer actors will be cast in important roles like Iron Man or Captain America (famously played by Chris Evans in the MCU). Admitting that it will happen, Feige did add that it will be a tough ask. “I think it’s hard for anybody to do that when an actor has done such a great role,” he said. “How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery [as James Bond], right?”

About the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful film franchise in history, having earned over $32 billion worldwide. Five phases containing 36 films have concluded. Phase Six begins next week and concludes two years on with Avengers: Secret Wars. Over the last few years, MCU has faced dwindling returns at the box office, and critical downswing for several films.