Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dharmendra admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a week after health checkup

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 03:42 pm IST

Dharmendra visited the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier this month, sparking concerns about his health. He has now been admitted to the hospital. 

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, according to sources. This comes a week after he went to the hospital for a medical check-up, sparking concerns about his health. Back then, his wife, Hema Malini, had assured the media that he was alright.

Dharmendra has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, according to our sources. (Ashish Vaishnav)
Dharmendra has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, according to our sources. (Ashish Vaishnav)

Dharmendra admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

According to HT sources, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. Details of his health are currently unknown. The family hasn't released an official statement on the same. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.

When Hema Malini assured Dharmendra was alright

Earlier this month, after Dharmendra visited the hospital, his wife, the actor-politician Hema Malini, responded to reporters asking about his health. Fans were worried that the actor was unwell. She was spotted at the airport leaving the city, and when photographers asked her, “Sir kaise hain (how is sir),” she responded simply by gesturing “okay” and reassuring everyone. She also folded her hands to express gratitude.

While it was initially reported that Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital, sources close to the actor said it was a routine health checkup. “Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine,” the source had said.

Recent work

Dharnendra was last seen on screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will soon star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Agastya Nanda. The war drama is based on the life of the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal. Dharmendra is set to turn 90 this December.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a week after health checkup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On