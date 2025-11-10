Dharmendra admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a week after health checkup

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, according to sources. This comes a week after he went to the hospital for a medical check-up, sparking concerns about his health. Back then, his wife, Hema Malini, had assured the media that he was alright. Dharmendra has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, according to our sources. (Ashish Vaishnav)

Dharmendra admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

According to HT sources, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. Details of his health are currently unknown. The family hasn't released an official statement on the same. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.

When Hema Malini assured Dharmendra was alright

Earlier this month, after Dharmendra visited the hospital, his wife, the actor-politician Hema Malini, responded to reporters asking about his health. Fans were worried that the actor was unwell. She was spotted at the airport leaving the city, and when photographers asked her, “Sir kaise hain (how is sir),” she responded simply by gesturing “okay” and reassuring everyone. She also folded her hands to express gratitude.

While it was initially reported that Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital, sources close to the actor said it was a routine health checkup. “Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine,” the source had said.

Recent work

Dharnendra was last seen on screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will soon star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Agastya Nanda. The war drama is based on the life of the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal. Dharmendra is set to turn 90 this December.