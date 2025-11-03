Hema Malini shares update on 89-year-old husband Dharmendra after his recent hospitalisation

Last week, fans were left worried when veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, sparking concerns about his health. Now, his wife and actor Hema Malini has come forward to give an update about his recovery and current condition. Dharmendra and Hema Malini shares two daughters together.

Hema Malini gives an update

On Monday morning, Dharmendra’s wife Hema was spotted at the airport as she headed out of the city. Dressed in a floral pink-and-white salwar suit, she stepped out of her car and greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile before making her way inside. It was at that moment when the actor turned politician gave an update about Dharmendra’s health.

When photographers at the airport asked Hema Malini about Dharmendra’s health with the question, “sir kaise hain (how is sir), " she responded with a simple “okay” gesture, quietly reassuring everyone that the 89-year-old actor is recovering well and in good health. She later folded hands to express her gratitude. The video of the moment has surfaced on social media.

Dharmendra admitted to hospital

On Friday, it was reported that Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. However, sources close to the actor clarified that the veteran star is doing well and is at the hospital for routine medical check-ups.

“Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine,” said the source.

The insider added, “Dharmendra undergoes multiple routine tests that usually take around two to three days to complete. Given that he is 89, daily travel can be tiring at this age. Hence, he himself chose to stay at the hospital and finish all the tests at once instead of commuting back and forth each day. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are currently occupied with their respective film shoots, are keeping a close eye on their father’s health and staying updated on the medical tests and the results”.

Dharmendra on the big screen

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He is set to appear next in Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda. The upcoming war drama is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. It is slated to release in December. Dharmendra will turn 90 in December this year.