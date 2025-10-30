Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional after watching grandson Agastya Nanda in Ikkis trailer: 'May you bring pride for family'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned an emotional note after watching his grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the trailer of his upcoming film, Ikkis. Taking to his blog, Amitabh recalled how Agastya, as a baby, played with his beard, and now he will "play in theatres all over the world." Amitabh also hopes that Agastya brings "the greatest pride for the family." Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a post to his grandson Agastya Nanda who will be seen in Ikkis.

Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note for grandson Agastya Nanda

The veteran actor wrote, “Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard ..Today, you play in theatres all over the world.”

"You are special.. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family (red heart and folded hands emojis)," he added.

Agastya headlines Ikkis trailer

The trailer of the upcoming war drama, Ikkis, was unveiled on Wednesday. Agastya Nanda will play Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, who was just 21 at the time of the Indo-Pak war. The trailer offered a glimpse into the soldier's life, spanning from his days at the National Defence Academy to his efforts to bring glory to the nation through his "courage and conviction."

More about Ikkis

It showed a determined Arun, played by Agastya, vowing to earn the prestigious Param Vir Chakra for his regiment. As the trailer progressed, Arun trained hard at the academy, eventually joining the forces for the Indo-Pak war.

The trailer also featured a sweet love story set against the backdrop of the war. Simar Bhatia will play his love interest in the film. Ikkis will also star Dharmendra as Arun Khetarpal's father and Jaideep Ahlawat as an army officer. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ikkis is set to hit theatres in December this year.