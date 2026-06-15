When Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta played bride’s parents at real wedding on Lagaan set, cast and crew became baraatis

Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan remains one of the greatest films ever made in Hindi cinema. While the film's story remains iconic, the behind-the-scenes incidents associated with it are equally memorable. Recently, actor Amin Hajee, who played the role of Baghaa, the temple drummer in the film, recalled how he met his wife on the sets of Lagaan and how his brother-in-law married his girlfriend on the set, with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta (Aamir's now ex-wife) playing the role of the bride's parents. Amin Hajee spoke about meeting his wife on Lagaan set.

Lagaan actor found wife on set Speaking to PTI, Amin shared how the film's director, Ashutosh Gowariker, was looking for English cricketers who could act. During this search, they found his now brother-in-law Jamie, a county cricket player who fit the role perfectly. The makers asked these cricketers to come to India with their female family members, who could play extras in the film. Jamie brought his sister Charlotte to the Lagaan set, and she ended up falling in love with Amin.

He said, "My wife Charlotte had just finished anthropology, so she just wanted to come and see the most great specimens and she came with her brother and she saw me and thought he is the odd one. I have to research this specimen and now it has been 25–26 years since she has been paying three times Lagaan."

A real wedding happened on Lagaan set Talking about how a real wedding of his brother-in-law Jamie took place on the set, he shared, "My wife’s brother Jamie got married to his girlfriend. We used to call her Catkin, but her name was Catherine. So, she and Jamie married on our set in the same mandir my character Baghaa lives as the temple drummer. So, they got married there, and Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan were the mother and father who gave the bride away, and the entire baraat was the Lagaan cast and crew. We have gotten some great moments and memories. It was magical."

About Lagaan Lagaan recently turned 25, and Aamir Khan hosted a grand celebration to mark the milestone. The event was attended by stars such as Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and several others.

The film was produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Lagaan was nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film also emerged as the biggest winner at the 47th Filmfare Awards, taking home eight trophies.