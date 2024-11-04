Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jr NTR attends brother-in-law Narne Nithiin's engagement; gifts necklace to bride. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 04, 2024 11:49 AM IST

Celebs such as Venkatesh, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu and Naga Vamsi also attended actor Narne Nithiin's engagement to Shivani Talluri.

Jr NTR attended the engagement of his brother-in-law, wife Lakshmi Pranathi’s younger brother, Narne Nithiin, on Sunday. Nithiin, also an actor, got engaged to Shivani Talluri at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Other celebrities like Venkatesh also attended the ceremony. (Also Read: Jr NTR rings in Diwali with family and friends; Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls them her ‘favourite’. See pics)

Jr NTR attended Narne Nithiin and Shivani Talluri's engagement with family.
Jr NTR attended Narne Nithiin and Shivani Talluri's engagement with family.

Jr NTR wishes the couple

Jr NTR posted pictures of him and his family, including kids Abhay and Bhargav, wearing matching pastel outfits and posing with the newly engaged couple. He wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, happiness and togetherness. Congratulations Nithiin and Shivani.” Lakshmi and Jr NTR also posed for a separate picture with Nithiin.

Pictures and videos from the engagement show Jr NTR and Lakshmi participated in the ceremonies during the engagement. As part of it, they even gifted Shivani a necklace before blessing her. Venkatesh also posed for pictures with the newly-engaged couple, wishing them good luck.

Some of the other attendees included Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram and producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, and Naga Vamsi.

Upcoming work

For the unversed, Nithiin is also a Telugu actor who started out in 2023 with the buddy comedy MAD. The film directed by Kalyan Shankar also starred Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananathika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan, Vishnu Oi and Karthikeya Samala. In 2024, he starred in Aay, directed by Anji K Maniputhra. Nayan Sarika and Ankith Koyya were his co-stars in the film. He will soon star in the sequel of MAD.

Jr NTR was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. The film was his first solo release in 6 years after 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He was seen in RRR in 2022 with Ram Charan. Devara saw him play dual roles as father and son, and a sequel will be written soon. The actor will soon debut in Hindi with War 2 and is currently shooting for a film with Prashanth Neel.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //