Jr NTR attends brother-in-law Narne Nithiin's engagement; gifts necklace to bride. Watch

Jr NTR attended the engagement of his brother-in-law, wife Lakshmi Pranathi’s younger brother, Narne Nithiin, on Sunday. Nithiin, also an actor, got engaged to Shivani Talluri at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Other celebrities like Venkatesh also attended the ceremony. (Also Read: Jr NTR rings in Diwali with family and friends; Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls them her ‘favourite’. See pics) Jr NTR attended Narne Nithiin and Shivani Talluri's engagement with family.

Jr NTR wishes the couple

Jr NTR posted pictures of him and his family, including kids Abhay and Bhargav, wearing matching pastel outfits and posing with the newly engaged couple. He wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, happiness and togetherness. Congratulations Nithiin and Shivani.” Lakshmi and Jr NTR also posed for a separate picture with Nithiin.

Pictures and videos from the engagement show Jr NTR and Lakshmi participated in the ceremonies during the engagement. As part of it, they even gifted Shivani a necklace before blessing her. Venkatesh also posed for pictures with the newly-engaged couple, wishing them good luck.

Some of the other attendees included Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram and producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, and Naga Vamsi.

Upcoming work

For the unversed, Nithiin is also a Telugu actor who started out in 2023 with the buddy comedy MAD. The film directed by Kalyan Shankar also starred Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananathika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan, Vishnu Oi and Karthikeya Samala. In 2024, he starred in Aay, directed by Anji K Maniputhra. Nayan Sarika and Ankith Koyya were his co-stars in the film. He will soon star in the sequel of MAD.

Jr NTR was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. The film was his first solo release in 6 years after 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He was seen in RRR in 2022 with Ram Charan. Devara saw him play dual roles as father and son, and a sequel will be written soon. The actor will soon debut in Hindi with War 2 and is currently shooting for a film with Prashanth Neel.