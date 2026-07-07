Jasbir Jassi questions ban on Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, says, ‘People are afraid of the truth’

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi took to Instagram to show his support for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, originally titled Punjab 95. He shared a video praising director Honey Trehan and Diljit for choosing such a sensitive subject. He also questioned the authorities over the film's reported ban and subsequent removal from the streaming platform. Jasbir Jassi supports Diljit Dosnajh's Satluj.

Jasbir Jassi congratulates Honey Trehan Speaking in Punjabi, Jasbir shared that the film is being discussed everywhere. He said, "I don't think any of the old films have been discussed so much. First of all, I would like to congratulate Honey Trehan. Paaji, you chose this topic, Khalra Sahib's topic, and chose a topic for the benefit of Punjab. You chose a topic for the benefit of humanity. Congratulations to you."

Jasbir lauds Diljit He also praised Diljit for taking on such a subject. He said, "It was a topic for the benefit of Punjab. It was a topic for the truth of Punjab. Because the people who speak the truth, the people who walk on that path, it is their duty to speak the truth in front of the people. So, congratulations to everyone."

Jasbir Jassi slams those who speak against Punjab He added, "The people who used to speak against Punjab, they are still speaking against Punjab. I would like to tell them that this is a topic you cannot speak against. This is a topic of humanity. You see, this is a unique topic. When a person leaves his family for the service of humanity, leaves all his work, ignores his life, takes his life for the sake of humanity, Khalra was a hero of that time. I was thinking that you don't want to talk about Punjabi films. But now you won't even let us mention it, this is too much. Don't you feel any shame? I think you will not feel shame, but you should have some respect. You should have some respect for humanity."

Jasbir Jassi questions ban Questioning why the film has faced a ban in the country, he said, “Why was it banned? But I think sometimes people are afraid of the truth. It is very difficult to speak the truth. It is very difficult to recognize the truth. It is very difficult to speak the truth. So, to stand with Punjab, Honey Paaji, I appreciate you so much that you stood with Punjab.”

Jasbir shared that he is currently in America and revealed that wherever he goes, people continue to bring up the film. "We have been taught by our Guru that we should stand with the truth. We should stand with the truth. We should stand for Punjab. Punjab stands with the whole world. We should stand with Punjab."