Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan strike romantic pose in exotic vacation pictures: ‘Diwali sunsets with my love’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Diwali by spending time on an exotic romantic vacation. The couple was seen posing together in mushy pictures in the Instagram post shared by Kareena. The actor was seen with her husband as the duo stood with the sunset in the background. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor on why she doesn't get paid equally as the Khans or husband Saif: ‘I am not going to…’) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose during their vacation.

Kareena-Saif celebrate Diwali in Maldives

Kareena shared a series of photos from her Maldives holiday. The actor opted for a perfect beach look as she wore a stunning floral cut-out maxi dress with shades of pink and green. Saif was seen donning casual kurta-pyjama in the vacation pictures. The couple is seen sharing romantic glances and embracing each other as Saif kisses Kareena on the forehead in an adorable moment. The latter captioned her post as, “Diwali sunsets with my Love (heart and rainbow emojis) #2024.”

While reacting to the post, a fan commented, “My favourites.” A person also wrote, “Always Bebo and Saifu girly (fire emojis).” Another Instagram user commented, “You both look great! (heart emoji).” A comment read, “Lovely and so beautiful couples of Bollywood (heart-shaped-eye emojis).”

Kareena also shared a Halloween post on her Instagram story where Saif and Jehangir are seen at a Halloween-themed venue. She captioned the post, “Aaj Halloween bhi hai na (Today we celebrate Halloween as well, isn't it, adding heart emoji).”

Kareena Kapoor shared a Halloween themed pic of Saif Ali Khan from their Maldives vacation.

Saif-Kareena's relationship and family

Kareena and Saif started dating in 2007. They starred opposite each other for the first time in JP Dutta's war drama LOC: Kargil (2003). The duo later worked in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Tashan (2008) and Rensil D'Silva's Kurbaan (2009). Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur, on December 20, 2016. Their second son, Jehangir, was born on February 21, 2021.

Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh. They have a daughter, Sara Ali Khan, and a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, from their marriage. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath (2018), while Ibrahim is set to make his Hindi film debut with Dharma Productions' Sarzameen, directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani.