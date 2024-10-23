Kareena Kapoor on why she doesn't get paid equally as the Khans or husband Saif: ‘I am not going to…’

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up on pay parity and getting compensation equal to her male counterparts, including the three Khans as well as her husband Saif Ali Khan. In an interview with NDTV, Kareena claimed how she's trying to secure equal pay in movies now. (Also Read – Kareena Kapoor says she'd love to do K-Dramas: Whole world is watching them) Kareena Kapoor on getting paid as much as Saif Ali Khan

What Kareena said

“No means no, so now it's a time when you feel if this is not worthy enough for my character or worthy enough for myself, I'm not going to do it. And I will wait, I will push myself to do better that they realise I'm equally good as my male counterparts. The ₹1,000 crore club? Koshish toh jari hai (I've been trying),” Kareena said.

“For young girls of today, saying no should not make them feel that they're not confident. No means no, whether it's something you're not comfortable doing, something you're not comfortable wearing, or something you're not comfortable eating, shape, size, a job you're looking forward to doing, if you feel if it's something less for you, one should not take it. One should be so self-assured that one can push oneself to achieve and do something better. So I think no as an answer should be something reassuring, rather than making you feel underconfident,” Kareena added.

Kareena's earlier ask for pay parity

This isn't the first time Kareena has batted for pay parity. Back in the early 2000s, she demanded pay as much as Shah Rukh Khan when producer Karan Johar offered her the lead role in Nikkhil Advani's 2003 romantic comedy Kal Ho Naa Ho. Kareena was then replaced by Preity Zinta, and that incident even caused a rift between her and Karan.

Kareena has worked opposite Shah Rukh in Asoka (2001) and Ra.One (2011), opposite Salman Khan in Kyon Ki (2005), Me and Mrs Khanna (2009), Bodyguard (2011), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots (2009), Talaash (2012), and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), and opposite Saif in Tashan (2008), Kurbaan (2009), and Agent Vinod (2012). She'll be next seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Singham Again.