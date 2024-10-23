Beginning of Saifeena: When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor confessed their love in public for the first time

It's been over 15 years since Bollywood's power couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, took their romance public. In 2007, the duo made headlines when they openly confessed their love for each other, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey. Also read: Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan's birthday with an adorable 'then and now' pics from Greece Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012.

Blast from the past

Rumours of Saif and Kareena's relationship started circulating when they started working on Tashan, but the couple kept their romance under wraps. However, during their joint appearance at an event in Mumbai in 2007, Saif broke his silence, confessing his love for Kareena.

Saif was asked if they were dating on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week at that time. To which, he said, “We are here together. Yes, we are together, and that is what I am comfortable saying at the moment”.

He was also asked about the buzz around their love story. Responding to the query, Saif said, “Yes, there has been too much attention lately... That is fair enough. We are not shouting from the rooftop (about the relationship), but we are together and happy”.

Saif-Kareena love story

Saif and Kareena began dating in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's action entertainer Tashan. They were spotted outside a club in Bandra together, which sparked off rumours of an affair. Ever since they began dating, Saif and Kareena made no efforts to hide their relationship. The couple also walked hand-in-hand at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's debut film Saawariya. Saif professed his love for Kareena by tattooing her name in Devnagri script on his arm back in 2008.

They tied the knot in 2012 and gave birth to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh – in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Kareena often uses her social media to post titbits from her personal life.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1, whereas Kareena will feature in Singham Again. She was last seen in The Buckingham Murders.