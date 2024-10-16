NTR Jr. dominates the global box office with Devara Part 1 now over 500 crores

In a significant moment for Indian cinema, NTR Jr.'s latest film, Devara: Part 1, has joined the select group of movies that have crossed the 500 crore mark at the global box office. Released just over a week ago, the film has already grossed over 509 crores worldwide, establishing itself as one of the year's biggest hits and reinforcing NTR Jr.'s status as a box office player. NTR Jr. (Source: HTCS)

The film’s success was enhanced by its strategic release before the extended Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra holiday, allowing it to dominate the box office without major competition.

Devara is performing well not just in India but also internationally, with over $6 million grossed in North America alone. The film has outperformed Hollywood hits like Beetlejuice, Transformers: One, and Megalopolis in the U.S. market, demonstrating NTR Jr.'s growing global presence.

Directed by Koratala Siva and featuring NTR Jr., Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara: Part 1 is creating a significant impact. With more milestones on the horizon, the film's momentum is continuing to build, influencing the global cinema landscape



