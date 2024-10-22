Menu Explore
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kareena Kapoor says Indian films and fashion are having a 'very big moment’: They love the song and dance

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 22, 2024 06:01 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about the impact the Indian fashion industry and cinema are making worldwide. The actor will be seen next in Singham Again.

Kareena Kapoor spoke about the impact the Indian fashion industry and cinema are making worldwide. On Tuesday, Kareena attended the NDTV World Summit 2024 where she expressed her happiness on how Indian films, songs and dance are garnering global attention. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate 12th wedding anniversary at Pataudi Palace with a kiss)

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders.
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders.

What Kareena said

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "Indian films and fashion are having a very big moment. The entire world is talking about Indian films. Laapataa Ladies going out for the Oscars. People are watching films in our language which is great as we are also being true to our culture and heritage. I think they love the song and dance...They love the colour. They love to watch all of that. So that's why I think everybody gets hooked on it. Till today people talked about the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' lehenga because they connect with Indian culture, and song and dance...I feel very happy as people are now watching more content from India."

'Everyone is always fascinated by our nation'

She added, "It is a great moment for the fashion industry because of its great craftsmanship. Indian heritage and their craftsman are finally getting their due. Everyone is always fascinated by our nation, our culture because it is such a great heritage and tradition," said Kareena Kapoor at the summit.

Talking about the work front, Bebo has been in the spotlight for her latest project, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The Buckingham Murders was released in theatres on September 13.

The mystery drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Looking ahead, she is set to star in Singham Again, an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, slated for release in November.

(With inputs from ANI)

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
