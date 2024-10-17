Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate 12th wedding anniversary at Pataudi Palace with a kiss

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, October 16. The couple was accompanied by their sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, as video of their buggy ride went viral. Recently, a fan page dedicated to Saif shared his unseen pictures with Kareena, from their anniversary celebration at Pataudi Palace. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says ‘Taimur probably doesn’t even know all the drama' that erupted around his name) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their marriage anniversary at Pataudi palace.

Kareena-Saif celebrate low key anniversary at Pataudi palace

In the photos shared by the Instagram handle saifalikhanpataudiworld, Saif can be seen kissing Kareena on the cheek as they stood in front of his jeep. In the second slide, Saif can be seen putting his arm around Kareena's shoulder as the duo smiled. While the former wore a blue t-shirt and loose trousers, the latter donned a white co-ord set paired with comfortable slippers.

Kareena also shared Saif and Taimur's pictures from the palace on her Instagram stories. While Saif was seen standing in front of his ancestral home, Kareena captioned it with a heart sticker. In another photo, Taimur was seen playing football inside the palace. Kareena captioned it as, “My kind of celebration.”

Kareena Kapoor shared Saif Ali Khan's picture from Pataudi palace.

Saif-Kareena's relationship and family

Kareena and Saif started dating in 2007. They starred opposite each other for the first time in JP Dutta's war-drama LOC: Kargil (2003). The duo later worked in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Tashan (2008) and Rensil D'Silva's Kurbaan (2009). Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur on December 20, 2016. Their second son Jehangir was born on February 21, 2021. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh. They have daughter Sara Ali Khan and a son Ibrahim Ali Khan from their marriage. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath (2018) while Ibrahim is set to make his Hindi film debut with Dharma Productions' Sarzameen directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani.

Kareena shared Taimur's photo from Pataudi palace.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Saif recently made his Telugu film debut in Devara: Part 1, an action-drama directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Next, he will appear in Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter, a heist action-thriller by Robbie Grewal, produced by Siddharth Anand. Jaideep Ahlawat also plays an important role in the film, which is currently being filmed in Budapest, Hungary.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kareena recently appeared in the crime thriller, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. She will next feature in the action-thriller, Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The movie will be released on November 1, 2024.