‘Kya aap the wahan par?’: Bhagyashree fires back at trolls for calling her lassi promotion video fake

‘Fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein’

She added, “And along with the outstanding taste, it was also the love with which it was made. There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein. Local food ko promote karne se koi bhi paise nahi kamate (Were you present there? Did anyone hear me say that it is very sweet? Did your mother not feed you lassi during the summers? Fakes are those who are uploading half a video with half the knowledge. Not earning money by promoting local food. The only good thing is that local food and local vendors get support.) It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say, even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant.”