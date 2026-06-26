Raja Shivaji OTT release: When and where to watch highest-grossing Marathi film ever starring Riteish Deshmukh

On Friday, Netflix took to its official Instagram account to announce the release of Riteish Deshmukh's film. Sharing the poster of the film, the OTT giant wrote, "Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje (The King is coming to lead a rebellion). Watch Raja Shivaji, out now, in Marathi and Hindi, on Netflix." The film is available to watch in Hindi and Marathi.

After a successful run at the box office, Riteish Deshmukh 's historical action drama Raja Shivaji is finally making its digital debut, allowing audiences to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. The much-talked-about period epic, which chronicles the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is now set to reach a wider audience. Here's everything you need to know about when and where you can stream the film online.

About Raja Shivaji Directed by Riteish, film was produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The film features Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Made on a budget of ₹75 crore, the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics. However, it still managed to collect over ₹ ₹117 crore.

With these collections, Raja Shivaji surpassed Sairat’s lifetime worldwide collection of ₹110 crore gross to become the highest-grossing Marathi film ever. Raja Shivaji did not secure an overseas release, as is the norm for most Marathi films, which makes this achievement even more staggering. While the film received criticism for its VFX, Abhishek Bachchan defended it citing the budget constraint and how the film cannot be compared to big banner films that spend a huge amount of money on VFX.

Speaking to ANI, Riteish said he was happy that his film could connect with the audience on an emotional level, and beyond the box-office numbers.“When I see people taking their families, making groups, taking their grandparents, there are a lot of people who have never seen a film, they are taking their grandchildren. New parents, a one-year-old child, and a two-year-old child feel that the first film of their life should be Raja Shivaji, especially the film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They are making their own videos by going inside. After going inside, everyone feels something. After coming out, they make a video and post it, telling you to watch this film,” Riteish Deshmukh said.