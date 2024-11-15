Kalki 2898 AD producers and US-Europe distributors tussle over shares of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, earned over ₹1000 crore worldwide. However, months after the film’s release, the producers are in a tussle with the US-Europe distributors to get their shares, claim sources. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD producers reveal when filming of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas sequel will begin: It'll start in the next...') Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing film in the first half of 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD producers’ tussle with distributors

An e-mail, seemingly sent from the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, to the US-European film distributors leaked on X (formerly Twitter). The mail alleges that the film made around $1.3 million gross in the regions. However, the production house was only given ₹5 crore advance and alleges malpractice, stating that their overflow from the US has been held back, citing losses in Europe.

A source from the production house confirmed the e-mail's authenticity to Hindustan Times. They also explained the issue: “The US and Europe distributors are the same, they have cheated the producers. The film made $1.3 million in the regions, according to trackers. They have given the producers ₹5 crore advance and are now claiming it has not made even that, and made only ₹3 crore. The producers plan to proceed legally now because they’re left with no other choice. The distributors haven’t even responded to the mail and have leaked it instead. The producers will wait for a response before proceeding with legal action.”

What’s in the e-mail sent to the distributors

Other sources confirm (as the e-mail also states) that the producers gave the movie to Europe and US distributors for a refundable advance of ₹5 crore. The distributor is now claiming losses, holding the remaining ₹2 crore they need to pay from the US and Canada.

They have also claimed to have not received the total ₹3 crore from the regions, stating they’ll settle the remaining amount once they receive it. Vyjayayanthi Films gave the distributors an ultimatum to settle the remaining dues within 48 hours, and they will proceed legally with the chamber after that.

A screengrab of the email sent by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The producers also alleged malpractice in billing towards the film's censor and publicity in the regions. Neither party has issued a statement on the tussle officially.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava and Ashwatthama. When a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 escapes from Supreme Yaskin’s labs, Bhairava wants to turn her in to the Complex for a bounty while Ashwatthama fights to protect her as he believes her unborn child to be Kalki.