Pushpa 2 runtime could give Animal, Kalki 2898 AD a run for their money, Jathara sequence hailed 'the best': Report

As the release date of Sukumar's much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule draws closer, the hype around the Allu Arjun-starrer also increases. With the pre-release momentum finally gaining, a new report has shed light on the film's runtime and one important sequence. And if the report is to be believed, then Pushpa 2 could be one of the longest Indian films of 2024. (Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule will be the ‘best film in recent times’ says Devi Sri Prasad) Allu Arjun plays a daily wage worked turned gangster called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2 gets CBFC certificate

Pushpa 2: The Rule was recently screened for the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Times Now quoted sources close to the board saying that the film was passed for release with just a few cuts and visual changes. The film was given a U/A certificate. Apart from this, the film also got positive feedback.

But most importantly, the final cut of the film is 200 minutes long, which comes out to 3 hours and 20 minutes. That makes it longer than Kalki 2898 AD (3 hours and 1 minute) and almost at par with Animal (3 hours and 21 minutes). Given that both these films earned over ₹900 crore worldwide despite their runtime should give Pushpa 2 makers some hope.

The report also said that the CBFC members present at the screening found the Gangamma Thalli Jathara sequence as one of the best in the entire film. The Jathara is a folk festival held in various parts of south India, including including Chittoor and Tirupati. Allu Arjun's unique look from the Jathara has been shown in the film's posters and teasers already.

All about Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule brings back Allu Arjun as the titular smuggler. The film, a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, sees him reignite his rivalry with SP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). Also reprising her role from part one is Rashmika Mandanna. The film, billed as one of the biggest Indian films ever, is set to be released on December 5.