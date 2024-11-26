Siddharth on his Miss You clashing with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule: ‘They should be worried’

Siddharth not fretting about the clash

During a recent press meet for Miss You, Siddharth was questioned if he is nervous about his film facing the fear of getting overshadowed by Allu Arjun's mega-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule.

“There are many things that need to happen if my movie is to be in theatres in the second week. The first of them is that my film should be good and liked by the audience,” he said.

The actor added, “About the next movie, they should be worried, and that is not my problem. If the film is good, it will be in theatres. A good cinema cannot be removed from theatres, at least not in this era where social media awareness is big.”

During the press meet, Siddharth asserted that he is confident about his Miss You, and he is hopeful that Pushpa 2 won’t affect his project in any way.

About Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar. Pushpa 2: The Rise is the sequel to the director's 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. It brings back Allu Arjun as the titular anti-hero, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil. The film, touted to be one of the biggest Indian productions ever, is set to hit the screens on December 5. The buzz around the film is high and is said to be getting a good response during the advance booking stage. The film has already crossed $1.4 million in advance bookings in North America.

About Miss You

Siddharth-Ashika Ranganath's Miss You is a romantic comedy. The film is set to hit theaters on November 29. The trailer promises a story with unexpected twists and turns as Siddharth's character navigates the aftermath of a surprising proposal. Siddharth plays Vasu, who happens to develop an ‘unusual love story’ with Ashika Ranganath’s Subbulakshmi.

Miss You also features Karunakaran, Maaran, Bala Saravanan, Anupama, and Rama. It is directed by N Rajasekar, known for his Tamil films Mapla Singam and Kalathil Santhippom. Ashika is known for the Telugu film Naa Saami Ranga and the Tamil film Pattathu Arasan. The romantic comedy has music by Ghibran, and cinematography by KG Venkatesh.