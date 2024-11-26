Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking tracking better than RRR, Jawan in the US; crosses $1.4 million with 10 days to go
Pushpa 2 The Rule has already crossed $1.4 million in advance bookings in North America even though the release is 10 days away.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is still nine days from its theatrical release but is already breaking box office records. The film is set for a grand release worldwide, and if its US pre-sales are any indication, it will likely get a bumper opening. The film is already tracking better than blockbusters like RRR and Jawan in the US. (Also read: Pushpa 2 trailer reactions: Allu Arjun fans predict blockbuster, cheer for Fahadh Faasil's entry scene)
Pushpa 2's US tsunami
On Monday, trade tracker Venky Box Office shared the film's advance booking collections for its US premiere. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the trade analyst tweeted, "#Pushpa2TheRule USA Premiere Advance Sales: $1,383,949 - 900 Locations - 3420 Shows - 50008 Tickets Sold."
By Sunday evening, Pushpa 2 had sold over 50,000 tickets in the US, with the release 10 days away. The tweet added that North American advance booking collections had crossed $1.458 million (around ₹12 crore), 'which is a record'.
Trade analysts say that the film is set to cross $1.5 million with nine days to go, which means it is outpacing SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, the two biggest Indian movies in the US in recent times. Both films grossed over $15 million each in North America and are among the top five highest-grossing Indian films in the continent. Pushpa 2 is matching the pace of Shah Rukh's other 2023 blockbuster, Pathaan, and is just behind the all-time record holder for India in the US - Baahubali 2 (which earned $20 million in the territory).
All about Pushpa 2: The Rise
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rise is the sequel to the director's 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. It brings back Allu Arjun as the titular anti-hero, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil. The film, touted to be one of the biggest Indian productions ever, is set to hit the screens on December 5.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.