Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking tracking better than RRR, Jawan in the US; crosses $1.4 million with 10 days to go

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is still nine days from its theatrical release but is already breaking box office records. The film is set for a grand release worldwide, and if its US pre-sales are any indication, it will likely get a bumper opening. The film is already tracking better than blockbusters like RRR and Jawan in the US. (Also read: Pushpa 2 trailer reactions: Allu Arjun fans predict blockbuster, cheer for Fahadh Faasil's entry scene) Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2's US tsunami

On Monday, trade tracker Venky Box Office shared the film's advance booking collections for its US premiere. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the trade analyst tweeted, "#Pushpa2TheRule USA Premiere Advance Sales: $1,383,949 - 900 Locations - 3420 Shows - 50008 Tickets Sold."

By Sunday evening, Pushpa 2 had sold over 50,000 tickets in the US, with the release 10 days away. The tweet added that North American advance booking collections had crossed $1.458 million (around ₹12 crore), 'which is a record'.

Trade analysts say that the film is set to cross $1.5 million with nine days to go, which means it is outpacing SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, the two biggest Indian movies in the US in recent times. Both films grossed over $15 million each in North America and are among the top five highest-grossing Indian films in the continent. Pushpa 2 is matching the pace of Shah Rukh's other 2023 blockbuster, Pathaan, and is just behind the all-time record holder for India in the US - Baahubali 2 (which earned $20 million in the territory).

All about Pushpa 2: The Rise

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rise is the sequel to the director's 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. It brings back Allu Arjun as the titular anti-hero, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil. The film, touted to be one of the biggest Indian productions ever, is set to hit the screens on December 5.