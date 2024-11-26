Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking tracking better than RRR, Jawan in the US; crosses $1.4 million with 10 days to go

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Nov 26, 2024 10:51 AM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule has already crossed $1.4 million in advance bookings in North America even though the release is 10 days away.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is still nine days from its theatrical release but is already breaking box office records. The film is set for a grand release worldwide, and if its US pre-sales are any indication, it will likely get a bumper opening. The film is already tracking better than blockbusters like RRR and Jawan in the US. (Also read: Pushpa 2 trailer reactions: Allu Arjun fans predict blockbuster, cheer for Fahadh Faasil's entry scene)

Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2's US tsunami

On Monday, trade tracker Venky Box Office shared the film's advance booking collections for its US premiere. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the trade analyst tweeted, "#Pushpa2TheRule USA Premiere Advance Sales: $1,383,949 - 900 Locations - 3420 Shows - 50008 Tickets Sold."

By Sunday evening, Pushpa 2 had sold over 50,000 tickets in the US, with the release 10 days away. The tweet added that North American advance booking collections had crossed $1.458 million (around 12 crore), 'which is a record'.

Trade analysts say that the film is set to cross $1.5 million with nine days to go, which means it is outpacing SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, the two biggest Indian movies in the US in recent times. Both films grossed over $15 million each in North America and are among the top five highest-grossing Indian films in the continent. Pushpa 2 is matching the pace of Shah Rukh's other 2023 blockbuster, Pathaan, and is just behind the all-time record holder for India in the US - Baahubali 2 (which earned $20 million in the territory).

All about Pushpa 2: The Rise

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rise is the sequel to the director's 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. It brings back Allu Arjun as the titular anti-hero, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil. The film, touted to be one of the biggest Indian productions ever, is set to hit the screens on December 5.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On