Allu Arjun says he was ‘jobless’ after first film, Pushpa 2 director Sukumar saved his career: ‘No one worked with me’

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. The actor was present at the grand event that was organized in Chennai on Sunday for the launch of the new song Kissik, featuring Sreeleela. A report by Indian Express states that at the event, Allu Arjun recalled his earlier years in the industry when he made his debut with Gangotri, after which he was not offered a single film. It was Sukumar who had faith in him, and this was the beginning of a long collaboration between the two. (Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule will be the ‘best film in recent times’ says Devi Sri Prasad) Sukumar and Allu Arjun on the sets of Pushpa.

What Allu Arjun said

Allu Arjun went on stage and thanked the fans for the huge welcome and love. He then talked about his collaboration with director Sukumar and said, "I made my debut as a lead actor with Raghavendra Rao garu’s Gangotri. He delivered a superhit, but I didn’t deliver as an actor. No one came to work with me after the release of the film. Then, a debut filmmaker came up to me and offered Arya. There has been no looking back since then.”

‘We are all in this together’

Sukumar was not present at the pre-release event as he was busy with the mixing and post-production edit of the film. Allu Arjun added, “When I look back at my career, and if I have to point out the one person who had the maximum impact in my life, it would have to be Sukumar. Even now, he is busy with the post-production. His absence speaks louder than his presence. I miss you, Sukku. We are all in this together.”

Sukumar made his directorial debut with Arya in 2004, which was a huge box office success. It starred Allu Arjun in the lead. They also made the sequel to the film, Arya 2, which released in 2009.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat respectively. It will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.