'Samantha was better': Sreeleela's Pushpa 2 cameo song fails to impress as internet rediscovers Oo Antava's supremacy

It's fair to say that Samantha broke the internet back in 2021 when Pushpa: The Rise's 'item number', the infamous Oo Antava, was presented to the public. Samantha looked like a million bucks and owned every frame of the camera as she lip-synced the woke and eventually controversy-ridden lyrics and moved to choreography that became quite the topic of conversation, for months, if not years. There was something so wrong about Oo Antava, that it was just right. Add to this the fact that the lyrics of the song literally speak about the reductive male gaze and some might say you have an item number that turns the concept on it's head whilst being satire. A win. At the same time, the song was also the recipient of brickbats, considering it came a few mere months after Samantha announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya coupled with the fact that the 'satire' highlighted in the song, ultimately bowed down in its presentation, to what the male gaze demanded. But all in all, if the audience keeps talking about a song, years after it was at its peak, the makers must've done something right, right? Pushpa 2's Kissik starring Sreeleela significantly pales in comparison to Samantha's iconic Oo Antava, concludes the internet

All of this is to say that Sreeleela had very big boots to fill when she took on the challenge of being the face of Pushpa 2: The Rule's dance number. Kissik was promoted just as, it's vibe almost throwing it back to the musty, dimly lit backdrop of Oo Antava. Not just this, Allu Arjun too shakes a leg in it, with Sreeleela and his on-screen chemistry not being all too bad. But after the magic of Oo Antava, Kissik just doesn't seem to have done it for the internet.

Comments expressing the same read: "Disappointed 😔", "Samantha was better 🙌", "Unsatisfied anna 😢", "This song ok but Allu Arjun and Samantha 💥💥", "Oo antava is far better 🙌", "Kissik 🤡❌ O Antava 🗿✅" and "Not even close to ooh antava, the recent Telugu YouTube songs are more catchy than this one".

Coming back to the film, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be hitting theatres on December 5.

So are you team Oo Antava or team Kissik?