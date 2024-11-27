Rashmika Mandanna says there is 'apparently a part 3' of Pushpa ahead of Pushpa 2 release: 'Still so much work left'

Rashmika Mandanna shared a long note on her last day on the Pushpa 2: The Rule set. A day before this, the film's male lead, Allu Arjun, posted a picture from his last day of shoot on the film. But what got fans excited was that Rashmika hinted at part 3, implying that the franchise is not quite over. (Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule will be the ‘best film in recent times’ says Devi Sri Prasad) Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna on Pushpa 2

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, Rashmika wrote that the last day of the shoot - on Monday - was overwhelming for her. "24th evening after an entire day of shoot we took a flight to Chennai and we had such a lovely event in Chennai. Flew back the same night back to Hyderabad. I went home and slept for about 4 or 5 hours. Woke up rushed to shoot for my last day of Pushpa. :(“

The actor added that in her 8-year career, she has been associated with the two Pushpa films for 5 years. “Out of the 7/8 years, the Last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry, and finally, it was my last day."

She added that a lot of work was left before the film hits the screens next week, but also hinted at Pushpa 3. "Of course there's still so much work left and apparently a part 3 but it felt different.. it felt overwhelming.. it felt like it was ending.. some sort of sadness that even I didn't understand, and suddenly all the emotions came together, and the days of extreme hard work came rushing back to me.. I was feeling tired, exhausted but at the same time so grateful," wrote Rashmika.

All about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. It is a sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music on T-Series. The film will be released in theatres on December 5. Billed as one of the biggest and most-anticipated Indian films of recent times, Pushpa 2 has taken a great start in advance bookings in the US.