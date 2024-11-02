Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram glow in yellow in their first Diwali since wedding. See pics

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram celebrated their first Diwali after their marriage. They treated their fans with a glimpse on social media. (Also Read – Randeep Hooda asks why should he compete with Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor: They can't do what I do) Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda on their first Diwali since marriage

On Friday, the couple posted pictures on Instagram where they are twinning in yellow outfits. Randeep and Lin are looking adorable in the shared selfie. They also dropped pictures of their Diwali puja. Randeep captioned the post, "1st Diwali as Mr. & Mrs".

Netizens bombarded the comment section with warm wishes and love. One of them commented, “Kaint jodi paaji (What a couple).” Another wrote, “Beautiful Couple (red heart emoji) Happy Dipawali (red heart and fire emojis).”

Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. The duo reportedly fell in love during their theatre days.

Talking about their work front, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Om Shanti Om, in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.Randeep.

On the other hand, Randeep made his debut with Monsoon Wedding and got a lot of popularity with films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Jism 2, and many more.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of freedom fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. The film was released on March 22.