Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil weren't first choices for Pushpa: These stars rejected Sukumar's film

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's much awaited film, Pushpa: The Rule, is all set to hit the theatres today (December 4) in Hyderabad and on December 5 worldwide. However, according to reports, Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh were not the first choices for Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's stills from Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun was not Sukumar's first choice for Pushpa

According to a Money Control report Pushpa: The Rise director, Sukumar, initially wanted to cast Mahesh Babu as the protagonist, Pushpa Raj. However, Mahesh Babu opted out, hesitant to undergo a transformative journey and playing a character with grey shades. After this, Allu Arjun was approached for the role and the rest is history. Allu Arjun even won a National Award for his performance in the film, creating history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the prestigious award.

Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi were the first choices for Pushpa: The Rise.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the screen on fire with her dance moves on the song 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa: The Rise. However, according to the same report, Samantha was earlier offered Srivalli's role in the film but she turned it down as the actor didn't want to portray a rural girl on screen after Rangasthalam, which was also directed by Sukumar. The role was then offered to Rashmika Mandanna.

Before Fahadh Faasil agreed to play the villain, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, the role was reportedly offered to Vijay Sethupathi. However, due to his busy schedule, the actor couldn't make time for Sukumar's film.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are all set to reprise their roles in the much-awaited sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. The first part became a huge success in 2021 and made Allu Arjun a pan-India star. Pushpa 2: The Rule has already collected ₹100 crore in advance booking becoming the second Indian movie of 2024 to top ₹100 crore worldwide advance booking gross for the first day, after Kalki 2898 AD.

