Interstellar to not get IMAX re-release due to Pushpa 2 fever? Furious Christopher Nolan fans say ‘this has to stop’

The hype around Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is massive. The film will be released in theatres nationwide on December 5. Another film is also set for re-release on this date: Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

But, as per many reports, the acclaimed science fiction drama film will miss its IMAX re-release in India as Pushpa 2 has grabbed all the IMAX screens for the upcoming few weeks. Pushpa 2 is expected to dominate the box office as per box office predictions. This update has not been received well by a section of users on social media, who took to X to comment how this decision reflects the taste of the audience. (Also read: Pushpa 2 release live: Allu Arjun does not want to do Pushpa 3 The Rampage anytime soon)

Angry Nolan fans react

A furious user reacted to the report that Interstellar won't be releasing in India due to the frenzy around Pushpa 2, and commented: “What a disgrace by IMAX.” A second user said, “Dumb move. It's not like Pushpa 2 was filmed with IMAX cameras.” A comment read: “This has to stop. Film makers themselves killing cinema experience. Pushpa which is just branding as experience it in IMAX is not shot on IMAX, they're just cash grabbing the audience. It's sad to see Interstellar not being re released in India.”

A Nolan fan shared a screenshot of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's song Peelings from Pushpa and captioned it, “They couldn’t re-release Interstellar on IMAX in India, coz people wanted to watch this on IMAX (laughing face emoticon).” “Brain rot,” said another fan.

Another fan was of a different opinion, and commented: “17 log ko bhaari intellectual feel karwaane ke liye apna loss thodi karenge theatres (Theatres won't suffer a loss just for the 17 intellectuals who would watch Interstellar).” Another comment read: “A very financially logical move by Imax.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is eyeing a mammoth box office opening, having already collected ₹125 crore in advance bookings. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in the film while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh his arch nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.