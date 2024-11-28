Allu Arjun addresses Fahadh Faasil's absence from Pushpa 2 promotions: 'I really wish...'

Allu Arjun breaks his silence

During a pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Kochi, Allu took a moment to give a shout-out to his co-stars, particularly Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. He praised Rashmika for her dedication. What stole the spotlight, however, was Allu's acknowledgement of Fahadh's noticeable absence.

He said, “For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best. I’m telling all the Keralites here, FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world."

The actor’s words came as a comfort to fans looking forward to seeing Fahadh in the film.

He also lauded director Sukumar, crediting him for shaping his career. “It was actually Sukumar who gave me Arya and that film started my market in Malayalam. The entire credit goes to Arya, and from then till Pushpa you have shown me love," said Allu Arjun.

About the film

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film directed by Sukumar, marks the return of Allu Arjun as the titular anti-hero, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil. The film is set to hit the screens on December 5. The buzz around the film is high.