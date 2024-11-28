Chhava release date pushed back to next year, Vicky Kaushal-starrer averts clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule

The makers of Vicky Kaushal's historical drama, Chhava, have pushed back its release date from December 2024 to February 2025. The announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening. Chhava will now avoid a heavy-duty clash with Allu Arjun's pan-India behemoth, Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Also read: Chhava teaser released with Stree 2; Vicky Kaushal impresses everyone as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) Chhava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Chhava's new release date

On Wednesday evening, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “VICKY KAUSHAL - RASHMIKA - AKSHAYE KHANNA: 'CHHAAVA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... #Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025... The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025.”

Chhava was initially slated to be released on December 6, 2024. That was one day after the nationwide release of Pushpa 2. Given that the hype for the Telugu action drama is immense, it was expected to make a serious dent in the business of Chhava. Probably that is why the makers felt it was safer to move the film to a new date.

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, stars Arjun, along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. Chhava moving to February would mean that Rashmika - also part of Chhava - would not have to see two of her films clashing at the box office.

About Chhava

Chhava is a biographical drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maratha Emperor and the son of Shivaji Mahara. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The title is a reference to Sambhaji's nickname, which means ‘lion cub’ in Marathi. Shivaji, who established the Maratha Empire, was referred to as a lion.