Pushpa 2 The Rule goes Hollywood: AI imagines Robert Downey Jr, Keanu Reeves as Pushpa, Blake Lively as Srivalli

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have once again won the hearts of the audience with their performances as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in Pushpa 2 The Rule. The film is having its dream run at the box office and amid this, AI images of Hollywood actors as Pushpa and Srivalli has taken over the internet. AI imagines Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Blake Lively as Srivalli.(Instagram )

(Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 7: Allu Arjun film beats SRK's Pathaan's lifetime haul in a week)

AI imagines Hollywood stars as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli

On Wednesday, an Instagram user, named Onlymegalodon, shared a few pictures of AI imagining Hollywood stars as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. In the photos, AI replaced Allu Arjun with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hardy in Pushpa 2 The Rule posters and Rashmika Mandanna with Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively.

Netizens reacted to the blend of cinematic worlds. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Dwayne Johnson fits perfectly." Another comment read, "Tom Hardy can really nail this role." While one of the fans also believed that Dwayne would have looked better as Fahadh Faasil's SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office success

Pushpa 2 The Rule is already creating waves at the box office. The film has broken several box office records by collecting ₹1000 crore worldwide in just 7 days. At the end of its week one, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned a whopping ₹1062 crore worldwide, according to trade sources, making it the fastest Indian film to achieve this feat. The film beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's record, which entered the club in 10 days.

After beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, now, Pushpa 2 The Rule is eyeing to beat Jawan ( ₹1149 crore), Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1192 crore), Yash's KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1250 crore) and Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR ( ₹1307 crore) at the box office to enter the list of highest-grossing Indian films. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil alongside Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles, the film shows no signs of stopping.