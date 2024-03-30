Nithiin’s first looks from Robinhood, Thammudu released on his birthday. See posters

The makers of actor Nithiin’s upcoming films announced his line-up for the year, sharing his first looks from two projects. The actor will soon be seen in Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood and Sriram Venu’s Thammudu. Know all about the projects here. (Also Read: Robinhood: Nithiin plays a thief, who believes he has a right to rob anyone) The makers of Nithiin's upcoming films released his first looks on his birthday

Robinhood

Every promotional material released by Venky so far for Robinhood has only confused the audience more about what Nithiin plays in the film. The title reveal showed him playing a thief who feels he has a right to rob anyone. However, the actor’s first look on his birthday shows him dressed like an agent, much to everyone’s confusion. His t-shirt even reads, Agent RH for Robinhood. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film which will see music by GV Prakash. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore play key roles.

Thammudu

A new film titled Thammudu was announced on Nithiin’s birthday. Directed by Sriram Venu of Vakeel Saab and MCA fame, the film’s shooting is currently in progress. The makers revealed the first look and title of the film on his birthday. In the poster, Nithiin can be seen sitting on top of a bus with a vel (Lord Subramanya Swamy’s weapon) in hand. A lady can be seen driving the bus, which also sees yesteryear actor Laya as one of the passengers. Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame has been roped in for the music and Dil Raju is producing the film.

The female leads

What caught everyone’s attention, as much as Nithiin’s looks in the films, is how both the films hadn’t announced the female leads. Rashmika Mandanna was initially roped in to co-star in Robinhood but she walked out of the project citing date issues. Since then, the makers haven’t announced who has replaced her in the project. The makers of Thammudu are also yet to announce the rest of the cast.

