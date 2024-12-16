Imtiaz Ali reacts to fan climbing tree to watch Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Chandigarh: ‘Recreating Chamkila’

Diljit Dosanjh is currently winning hearts with his concerts in India. The singer recently performed in Chandigarh where a fan was seen climbing tree to catch a glimpse. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali reacted to the video and called it the 'Diljit Dosanjh effect'. Imtiaz Ali reacts as fans climb on trees to catch a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh during his Dil-Luminati concert.

(Also Read: Don: Diljit Dosanjh flaunts his success in new music video with Shah Rukh Khan, fans say 'this will break the internet')

Diljit Dosanjh 'recreates' Chamkila

In the movie Amar Singh Chamkila, there was a scene that saw the singer's fans climbing trees to catch a glimpse of Amar Singh Chamkila's performance. The scene was recreated by fans during Diljit's Chandigarh concert too. On Monday, Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram stories and re-shared a video of a fan climbing a tree to catch a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh performing. He wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh effect, recreating Chamkila."

Fans climb tree to watch Diljit Dosanjh perform during Chandigarh concert.(Instagram)

Fans enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert from outside the venue

The filmmaker re-shared another video of fans, who couldn't get a ticket for the concert, grooving outside the venue to Diljit Dosanjh's songs. The singer was heard performing a song from Amar Singh Chamkila in the video. Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, delves into the life of Punjab's top-selling singer, whose bold songs brought him both fame and controversy. The film was released on Netflix and received immense love and appreciation for Diljit's performance from the audience and critics.

Diljit also took to Instagram to share pictures from his Chandigarh concert and express his gratitude to his fans and admirers. He wrote, "Chandigarh Thank You So Much, Sareya Ne Baut Support Kita... Dosanjhanwala LOVES YOU FOLKS." The singer dedicated his Chandigarh concert to the youngest World Chess Champion, 18-year-old Dommaraju Gukesh. He said while interacting with the fans, "I dedicate the show to Gukesh because he had thought of becoming a world champion, and he became one. Problems come; I am also facing them every day."

Meanwhile, after a successful show in Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform next in Mumbai on December 19. The singer will conclude his India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour in Guwahati on December 29.