Don: Diljit Dosanjh flaunts his success in new music video with Shah Rukh Khan, fans say 'this will break the internet'

Diljit Dosanjh earlier surprised fans as he revealed that he has collaborated with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the new music video, titled Don. Now, the singer has finally unveiled the whole music video that talks about his success. Diljit Dosanjh flaunts his success in new music video with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh for Don

On Friday, Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media handles and shared the much-awaited music video, Don. The video starts with Shah Rukh Khan's voice over saying, “Puraani kahawat hain, ke sab se upar jaana hain to bohot sari mehnat chahiye. Lekin agar sabse upar tikna hain, to maa ki dua chahiye. Tumhara mujh tak pohochna mushkil hi nahin, namunkin hain. Kyunki dhool kitni bhi oonchi chali jaye, kabhi aasman ko ganda nahi kar sakti. (There’s an old saying, you need to work hard if you want to reach the top. But if you want to stay on top, you need your mother’s blessings. It’s not just hard to reach me, it’s impossible. Because no matter how high the dust flies, it can’t sully the sky).”

Here's what Diljit Dosanjh's Don all about

The song talks about how he doesn't care what people have to say about him, and he is only answerable to his mother, who is always praying for his success. The music video also gives a glimpse into his houseful concerts during his Dil-Luminati tour and a sweet moment with his mother when he first introduced her to the world. The video also features his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. The singer also slammed those jealous of his success in the song and shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "I don’t care DUNIA Ae Ki Boldi. With One & Only KING @iamsrk." The song has created a frenzy among the audience.

Rapper and singer Badshah called the song "Anthem." Fans are calling Diljit Dosanjh the new Don. One of the users wrote, "He's the diamond of Punjab, shining brightly and setting the standard. This Don is truly unmatched and irreplaceable." Another comment read, "Dil-jit liyaa Shahrukh sir ki awaaz ne (Shah Rukh Khan's voice won hearts)." Another commented, "This song will Fly on billboard." Many commented that the song will ‘break the internet’.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is busy entertaining Indian fans with his Dil-luminati Tour. After a successful concert in Indore despite protests from Bajrang Dal, the singer is set to perform in Chandigarh on December 14. He will conclude his India leg of the tour in Guwahati on December 29.