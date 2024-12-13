No songs on alcohol, violence, Diljit told ahead of Chandigarh concert

Ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Chandigarh on December 14, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has issued an advisory asking the singer to refrain from singing some of his hit songs, including “Patiala Peg”, at his upcoming concert in the city as they “promote” alcohol, drugs and violence and “affect” children. The 40-year-old is set to perform at the Sector-34 Exhibition Ground on December 14 as part of his “Dil-Luminati India” Tour. (HT)

“Avoid performing songs like ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Tara’ and ‘Case’ even with twisted words in which alcohol, drugs and violence are promoted. These songs affect the children of impressionable age,” the child rights body said in the advisory.

The advisory also asked the singer to ensure that youngsters below the age of 25 are not served alcohol at the event, as the same is punishable under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and other provisions of the law.

The commission further advised Dosanjh not to invite children on the stage during the live show where the peak sound pressure level is above 120db, saying it is harmful for them.

Commission chairperson Shipra Bansal said it had come to their notice that children were called on stage during Dosanjh’s previous concerts.

The CCPCR had issued a similar advisory ahead of singer Karan Aujla’s concert on December 7.

Besides the singer, the advisory has also been sent to concert organisers Saregama India Limited, Zomato Live and Ripple Effect Studios.

No more mega events in Sector 34 after Diljit, AP Dhillon’s concert

After residents, shopkeepers and commuters faced inconvenience during Karan Aujla’s music concert on December 7, the UT administration has decided in-principle not to allow big gatherings at the Exhibition Ground in Sector 34 in future. Hundreds of vehicles had choked the venue’s periphery during Aujla’s concert.

However, the concerts of Punjabi singers Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon on December 14 and 21, respectively, will be allowed at the venue, as permissions have already been granted.

“In future, such gatherings will be allowed only at other big, open spaces such as the Sector 25 ground,” said deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

The decision came after a delegation led by former city BJP president Arun Sood and Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) president Charanjiv Singh, met Yadav on Wednesday, demanding that upcoming events be shifted from Sector 34 to avoid inconvenience and hardships to local residents.

Plea in HC against concert

The Punjab and Haryana high court would take up a PIL on Friday against singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Sector 34 on December 14.

A Sector-23 resident, Ranjeet Singh, has filed the PIL demanding that UT be directed not to allow concerts at the venue unless adequate measures are implemented to address concerns raised in the petition. He also demanded that UT be asked submit a detailed report on traffic management, crowd control and other safety measures for the December 14 concert.

The plea seeks directions that alternative venues should be selected for large-scale events away from residential and commercials areas. Directions be issued to establish clear guidelines for granting permission for public events so that it is ensured that they do not disrupt essential services or violate citizen rights. The plea says on December 7, a concert was organised that resulted in widespread disruption. Traffic jams created difficulty for shopkeepers, students, patients and every other emergency services. However, despite that another concert is being allowed on December 14, it says.