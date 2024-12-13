Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'legend and absolutely remarkably simple man' Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday. See post

Actor Shah Rukh Khan wished Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday and called him an inspiration. The actor turned a year older on December 12. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh shared a picture and also penned a note. (Also Read | Chikitu Vibe from Coolie: Lokesh Kanagaraj has a short and sweet birthday gift for Rajinikanth and fans. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan shared a post on Instagram for Rajinikanth.

Shah Rukh shares old pic with Rajinikanth

In the throwback photo, Shah Rukh and Rajinikanth sat next to each other as they smiled while enjoying a show. Shah Rukh was dressed in a maroon shirt, black jacket and pants. Rajinikanth was seen in a white outfit.

Shah Rukh pens a sweet note for Rajinikanth

Sharing the photo, Shah Rukh wrote, "To the coolest of the cool. The bossest of all the bosses. The man, the legend and an absolutely remarkably simple man, despite being the Superest of Stars!! Sir, thank u for inspiring us. Be healthy and know u are respected and loved too much. Have a great birthday @rajinikanth sir."

Mammootty, Mohanlal too wished Rajinikanth

Apart from Shah Rukh, several other celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to the actor. Veteran actor Mammootty wished Rajinikanth with a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth, May you continue to inspire millions as you always do in the years to come.” He also shared a throwback picture with Rajinikanth.

Mohanlal also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy Birthday, dear Rajinikanth Sir! Your journey, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and endless moments of joy. Much love and respect. @rajinikanth."

About Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. His distinctive style, larger-than-life characters, and unparalleled screen presence have endeared him to millions worldwide and solidified his status as a cultural icon.

Ahead of Rajinikanth's birthday, his statue was unveiled at the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple in Thirumangalam, Madurai, on December 11. The statue features Rajinikanth in his iconic role from the 1989 film Mappillai, fondly remembered by fans for portraying the actor's larger-than-life persona. The statue honours Rajinikanth's immense contributions to Indian cinema and reflects his popularity among audiences.