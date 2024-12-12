Chikitu Vibe from Coolie: Lokesh Kanagaraj has a short and sweet birthday gift for Rajinikanth and fans. Watch

Lokesh Kanagaraj had something special in store for Rajinikanth fans on his birthday. Wishing the actor a very happy birthday, he released a short teaser to a song titled Chikitu Vibe from their upcoming film Coolie, which fans already can’t get enough of. (Also Read: Dhanush wishes former father-in-law Rajinikanth on his birthday: ‘My thalaiva’) Chikitu Vibe from Coolie shows Rajinikanth with a spring in his step.

Chikitu Vibe from Coolie

Fans who have been waiting for something special to drop on Rajinikanth’s birthday on December 12 had a little surprise from Lokesh in store. The director took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon, teasing that he would drop something come evening. At 6 pm, he wished Rajinikanth a happy birthday, writing, “Happy happy birthday thalaivaaa @rajinikanth (red heart emojis) Our gift to you from Team #Coolie (fire emojis).”

The less than 1-minute-long video shows Rajinikanth with a spring in his step, showing off his moves to a song titled Chikitu Vibe. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song has lyrics penned by Arivu. The duo, apart from T Rajendar, also sang the peppy number, which sees Rajinikanth dancing at what looked like a celebratory occasion in a chawl decorated with palm leaves and marigold flowers.

Internet reacts

Fans can’t get enough of the peppy number already, with one fan commenting, “So happy being a #Thalaivar #Rajinikantj fan that he tries his best to entertain his fans even in his 74+.” Another wrote, “Maja Vibe ba, TR voice (heart eye emoji) Thalaivar Mass.” One fan called it a ‘wonderful gift’ while another called it ‘unexpected’. Some even thanked Anirudh and Lokesh for the song. “Thalaiva ur looking so young'u,” summed up one fan on YouTube.

About Coolie

Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film. Apart from him, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Reba Monica John. Unlike Lokesh’s previous films, Coolie will not be a part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film is scheduled to be released worldwide in 2025.