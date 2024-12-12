Dhanush wishes former father-in-law Rajinikanth on his birthday: ‘My thalaiva’

Rajinikanth turned 74 on December 12 and wishes poured in for the actor from numerous celebrities. His former son-in-law Dhanush also penned a sweet note on X (formerly Twitter), wishing his ‘thalaiva’ a very happy birthday. (Also Read: Rajinikanth teases Suriya that Kanguva was originally written for him: ‘I asked Siva to write me a period film but…’) Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya was married to Dhanush from 2004-2024.

Dhanush’s birthday wishes for Rajinikanth

Dhanush posted a sweet note calling Rajinikanth a ‘superstar’ and ‘thalaiva’. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the one, only one, super one .. SUPERSTAR .. the phenomenon that redefined mass and style .. my thalaiva @rajinikanth sir.” with red heart emojis.

Dhanush has long since been a fan of Rajinikanth, even before he married his daughter Aishwarya in 2004. They split in 2024. One fan commented, “Fanboy D na wishing Superstar.” Another commented, “True fan boy.” An X user wrote, “Fanboy Moment.”

Celebrities wish Rajinikanth

Numerous other celebrities also wished Rajinikanth on his birthday. Kamal Haasan wrote on X in Tamil, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Superstar @rajinikanth. May you achieve more and more successes; be surrounded by good health; be filled with happiness; live long!”

Mammootty posted an old picture of them together, writing, “Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth, May you continue to inspire millions as you always do in the years to come. Stay Happy and Healthy forever.”

Mohanlal wrote about what an inspiration Rajinikanth is, “Happy Birthday, dear Rajinikanth Sir! Your journey, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and endless moments of joy. Much love and respect.”

Vijay tweeted from his political party’s handle in Tamil, “Dear and respected superstar Mr. @rajinikanth. I wish you a very happy birthday. I pray to God to give you good health and long life.”

Jackie Shroff also posted an old picture of them together, writing, “Long Live,” with a red heart emoji.

Venkatesh shared a similar post, writing, “Happy birthday dear @rajinikanth garu! Sending my warmest wishes, hope you have an amazing year!”

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan this year as a trigger-friendly cop who changes his ways due to an unforeseen incident. Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil also starred in the film. He is now shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Reba Monica John.