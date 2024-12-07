Venkatesh Daggubati puts kala tika on Naga Chaitanya ahead of his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala. Check out unseen pics

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony on December 4. They made their first public appearance on December 6. Now a series of unseen pictures from the special day were shared by Venkatesh Daggubati, who is Chaitanya's uncle; he is Lakshmi Daggubati's brother. In one of the pictures, he was seen putting kala tika on Chaitanya's cheek. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance post wedding; visit temple with Nagarjuna. Watch) Venkatesh Daggubati puts kala tika on Naga Chaitanya's cheek.

Venkatesh shares pictures with Naga Chaitanya's family

In the first picture, Venkatesh put a kala tika (a black mark to ward off evil eyes) on Chaitanya's right cheek. The groom-to-be sat on the floor in the picture, wearing a garland. He smiled as Venkatesh put the kala tika with a kajal stick. In the next picture, Chaitanya was seen with Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. Another picture was with the entire family, with Chaitanya standing in the middle. The residence was decorated beautifully with marigold and rose flowers.

In the caption, he wrote: “Celebrating love, happiness and family (red heart emoticon).” He also added the hashtag SoChay, referring to the names of Chaitanya and Sobhita. The comment section for the post was turned off.

More details

On Friday, the newlywed couple made their first public appearance after the wedding at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh. A paparazzo clicked the family heading into the temple, with Chaitanya dressed in a traditional white pancha and Sobhita in a yellow saree. Nagarjuna wore a kurta and pyjama during the appearance.

Nagarjuna posted pictures of Chaitanya and Sobhita after their wedding on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; they had a lavish two-day wedding in Goa in 2017. They separated in 2021. Chaitanya dated Sobhita for two years before they got engaged.