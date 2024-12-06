Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance post wedding; visit temple with Nagarjuna. Watch

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of their loved ones. On Friday, the couple made its first public appearance after the wedding, at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can't stop smiling at each other in new pics from wedding ceremony. See post) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for two years before getting married recently.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s first public appearance

Nagarjuna accompanied Chaitanya and Sobhita to the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam on Friday morning. A paparazzo clicked the family heading into the temple, with Chaitanya dressed in a traditional white pancha and Sobhita in a yellow saree. Nagarjuna wore a kurta and pyjama during the appearance.

When Chaitanya spotted the paparazzi, he playfully asked, “How did you come here, too?” which made Sobhita chuckle. The couple and Nagarjuna later posed for pictures with the temple authorities after their darshanam before returning.

Nagarjuna shares wedding pictures

Much like he did during their engagement, Nagarjuna posted pictures of Chaitanya and Sobhita after their wedding on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

He posted more pictures on Thursday evening, thanking everyone for their support. He wrote, “My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment,” adding, “My son’s wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us. From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us.”

Chaitanya will soon star in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi; the film will be released in theatres next summer. Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara.