Nani, his wife Anjana attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding ceremony, bless couple. Watch

Actor Nani and his wife Anjana Yelavarthy attended the wedding ceremony of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. A video from the event was shared by a fan account, nfa_hyd, on Instagram. The event took place at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can't stop smiling at each other in new pics from wedding ceremony. See post) Nani and Anjana attended Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding.

Nani attends Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

In the video, Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy came up to the newly wedded couple who sat next to each other on a stage. Both of them performed rituals as the couple bowed their heads. Nani then shook hands with Chaitanya and spoke to Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya also folded his hands at the couple. Anjana waved at Sobhita before leaving the stage.

For the event, Nani was dressed in a blue shirt and black pants. Anjana opted for a green saree and cream sleeveless blouse. Sobhita, for the special occasion, opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya was also seen in a traditional white outfit.

About Chaitanya, Sobhita's wedding

The wedding was held on Wednesday during the auspicious muhuratam of 8:13 pm. It was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends who gathered to witness this significant moment. Apart from family and close friends, the event also saw the presence of many celebrities.

Chaitanya's father-actor Nagarjuna took to his official X account and shared photos of the newly weds. "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives," he wrote.

About Chaitanya

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August this year, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony.