Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can't stop smiling at each other in new pics from wedding ceremony. See post

Nagarjuna has shared new pictures from his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding ceremony. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna shared the photos. Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently exchanged vows in an intimate wedding in the presence of close friends and family members at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya ties mangalsutra, Sobhita Dhulipala can't stop smiling in wedding video. Watch) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4.

New pics of Chaitanya, Sobhita

In the first photo, Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala smiled as they looked at each other. Both of them wore traditional white outfits. Chaitanya was seen in a kurta and dhoti. Sobhita opted for a red and white saree. She also wore traditional jewellery. The next picture showed the newly wedded couple posing with their family members, including Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna pens gratitude note

Sharing the photos, Nagarjuna expressed his gratitude with a note. He wrote, "My heart is overflowing with gratitude (folded hands emoji). To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy."

"To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son’s wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us. From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us," he added.

About Chaitanya, Sobhita's wedding

The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment. Apart from family and close friends, the event also saw the presence of many celebrities.

Earlier, Nagarjuna shared official photos from the wedding on his X. "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives," he wrote.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

The couple made their relationship official in August this year, by sharing photos from their engagement ceremony. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.