Naga Chaitanya ties mangalsutra, Sobhita Dhulipala can't stop smiling in wedding video. Watch

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna took to social media to share the first pictures. The wedding venue was Chay's family's film studio, Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Now, a wedding video taken from inside the premises has surfaced on social media. In the joyous minute-long sneak peek, Naga is seen tying the mangalsutra around Sobhita's neck as the rest of the family members cheer and clap for the couple. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are married; Nagarjuna shares first official wedding pics) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding video

In the wedding video, shared by the X account of film page Telugu360, Naga Chaitanya was seen standing in front of Sobhita Dhulipala. He bent down and tied the mangalsutra around her neck, surrounded by family members and close relatives. Many women cheered at the special moment and some were seen clapping. The venue was decorated beautifully with marigold flowers. Nagarjuna was also spotted in the video, looking happy to see the special moment.

More details

For the wedding, the bride wore a golden silk saree with temple jewellery and mogra in her hair. Chay looked handsome in a traditional white outfit. Nagarjuna took to X to share the official pictures. “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude,” Nagarjuna wrote.

The esteemed guest list who attended includes prominent names such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Rana Daggubati shared a picture with Chaitanya on his Instagram account.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; they had a lavish two-day wedding in Goa in 2017. They separated in 2021. Chaitanya dated Sobhita for two years before they got engaged.