Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are married; Nagarjuna shares first official wedding pics

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially married. Nagarjuna took to social media to share the first pictures. The wedding venue was Chay's family's film studio, Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are married now.

“Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. 💐 This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. 💛 I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude,” Nagarjuna wrote.

The beautiful bride wore a golden silk saree with temple jewellery and mogra in her hair. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot at Annapurna Studios, a family-owned property in Hyderabad. Founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Annapurna Studios spans 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The studio has produced over 60 feature films and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions. It is also one of the largest film production studios in India.

The esteemed guest list who attended includes prominent names such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Other ceremonies

Recently, Sobhita took to Instagram and shared pictures from her 'Pasupu Danchadam' ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins," she captioned the post. For the ceremony, Sobhita donned a vibrant saree with a gold and green border.

Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the beginning of wedding festivities. Pasupu means turmeric and danchadam signifies crushing. The phrase roughly translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together."

The love story

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

Along with the post, he wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. (ANI)