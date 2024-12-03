Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding venue has a controversial past: Bought for 1.5 lakh, now worth 650 cr

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are set to tie the knot on December 4. The actor couple's pre-wedding celebrations have begun with new visuals of the rituals emerging daily on social media. They will tie the knot at a place that has huge significance for Naga Chaitanya's family - Hyderabad's famous Annapurna Studios. Home to some of the most iconic films in Tollywood, the place is also known for its controversial past. (Also read: How Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's families celebrated pre-wedding function together; inside details revealed) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot on December 4.

What is Annapurna Studios

Owned by Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Annapurna Studios is a film studio that also serves as the base for the family-owned production house. The studio is located in Hyderabad's posh Banjara Hills locality. Spread over 22 acres, Annapurna Studios has produced over 60 feature films and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions. The studio's biggest hits include Mass, Manmadhudu, Rajanna, Shiva, and Premabhishekam. A Nageshwara Rao, the patriarch of the Akkineni family, founded the studio.

Annapurna Studios has seen the shoot of dozens of films(Annapurna Studios website)

Annapurna Studios' unusual past

In 1976, Nageshwara Rao bought the 22-acre stretch of land for the studio, paying a nominal ₹7500-8500 per acre. Deccan Herald reported that Rao bought the land for around ₹1.5-1.8 lakh and built the studio there. Today, as per reports, the land is worth around ₹30 crore per acre since Banjara Hills is among the poshest localities in India. This makes the land on which the studio is built worth a staggering ₹650 crore.

Annapurna Studios' controversy

The land where the studio is built saw some controversy in 2015. After the bifurcation of Andhra and Telangana, the state government tried to acquire a piece of land back from the family for developmental work. Reports claimed that the studio management initially refused the request and then demanded compensation. This caused controversy as the land was allotted a nominal sum in 1976. The state government had argued that the low price was because Annapurna Studio would promote art, culture, and films in the state. In the end, the management relented and the government acquired a piece of land for a road-widening project.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding is set to take place on December 4. According to reports, the grand wedding will be attended by the who-is-who of the Telugu film industry, as well as several bigwigs from Bollywood and the corporate world.