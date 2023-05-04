Naga Chaitanya on Akkineni family's recent lean period at box office: ‘Last few releases didn’t work as we expected'

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Custody, spoke about the lean patch his family has been going through with respect to their films over the last year or so. Chaitanya said that as much as the Akkineni family strives to give good content, some films don’t yield the desired result. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya says being ‘good friends’ after break up irritates him: ‘I didn’t ask for friendship’) Naga Chaitanya addressed the fact that the films done by himself, his father and brother haven't done at the box office.

In a pre-release media interaction, Chaitanya was asked about the Akkineni family disappointing fans with bad content over the last year. It is worth mentioning that Nagarjuna’s last film The Ghost (2022), Akhil’s recent release Agent and Naga Chaitanya’s last release Thank You (2022) bombed big time at the box office.

“We always strive to give good films to fans. For all their support and unconditional love, all we could give in return is good cinema. Last few releases didn’t work as we expected. Highs and lows are very normal in this career. All of us have to travel through those highs and lows. That time will pass soon and we will be back for sure,” Chaitanya said.

He further added that he’s very confident with Custody, which will give audiences just the kind of result they’ve been hoping for. In the comments section, several people said that Chaitanya handled the question quite maturely. One user wrote: “His maturity level is on point (sic).” Another user wrote: “This is the kind of maturity all stars should have (sic).”

In the Venkat Prabhu film, Chaitanya plays a police constable and he recently took out time to interact with some police constables in Hyderabad about the experience of turning into a cop. Talking about playing such a character, Chaitanya said that he was excited to play a constable.

“It is a role that has not been explored much in recent times. Constables are fresh out of training and they have the fire in them to make a change. The future is in their hands,” he said. The film, which is gearing up for release on May 12, also stars Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami in crucial roles.

