How Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's families celebrated pre-wedding function together; inside details revealed

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to wed soon

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have begun their pre-wedding festivities in style. On Friday, the first visuals of Sobhita's Pelli Raata ceremony emerged online. The visuals also gave a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya present there. Now, an insider has spoken about the significance of the ritual and how the two families came together for it. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala stun in traditional outfits during their haldi ceremony. Check first pics)

The significance of Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding rituals

A source who attended the ceremony said, “Sobhita’s wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi. They also had Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles.

Naga Chaitanya and his family, including dad Nagarjuna, also joined Sobhita's family for an intimate lunch during the ceremonies, the source informed.

These ceremonies, deeply rooted in the rich culture of the South Indian community, are a mark of respect for heritage and family. The bride-to-be, Sobhita, has been seen embracing these traditions with grace, often seen in stunning traditional attire that celebrates the culture.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle. Chaitanya and Sobhita will get married on December 4 in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.