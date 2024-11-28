Nagarjuna reveals when Akhil Akkineni will marry Zainab Ravdjee, details on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

It's double the celebration for the Akkineni family. In an interview with Zoom, Nagarjuna revealed what's in store for both his sons – Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni – all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee soon. (Also Read: Meet Zainab Ravdjee, artist who is engaged to Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni) Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee to marry soon

Nagarjuna on Chaitanya, Sobhita's wedding

It was announced a few days ago that Chaitanya and Sobhita will tie the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad, built by Nagarjuna's late legendary father Akkineni Nageswara Rao, in his centennial birth anniversary year. “December 4 is around the corner. We are hosting wedding at the Annapurna Studios, the family studio that my father built. We planned it as an intimate ceremony, but even by limiting the guest list, we expect quite a large attendance. We have a large family, so does Sobhita,” Nagarjuna said.

On when Akhil and Zainab will follow suit

Contrary to the rumours floating around that both the Akkineni sons will marry at the same mandap on the same day, Nagarjuna revealed that both the weddings will be quite spaced out. “I am so happy for Akhil. His fiancee Zainab is a lovely girl and I am so happy they have decided to spend their lives together. But their wedding will happen in 2025," he said.

Akhil and Zainab's engagement took place at the actor's family home and was attended by close family members. Zainab, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, is an artist who has spent her life between India, Dubai and London.

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Nagarjuna announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Chaitanya and Sobhita from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Kubera and Coolie. Meanwhile, Chaitanya will star in Thandel, and Akhil in Hastaara Vedavidhyam. Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara.