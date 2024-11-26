Meet Zainab Ravdjee, artist who is engaged to Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni

The Akkineni family announced the engagement of Akhil Akkineni to Zainab Ravdjee with a series of beautiful pictures. Nagarjuna shared in a statement that the family is overjoyed to share this with the well-wishers. The wedding dates are yet to be finalized and will possibly take place next year. Zainab is an artist and art exhibitionist based in Mumbai, but born and brough up in Hyderabad, as per a report by The New Indian Express. (Also read: Nagarjuna announces engagement of son Akhil Akkineni to Zainab Ravdjee: ‘We are overjoyed’) Zainab Ravdjee is a lifestyle blogger, and an accomplished artist.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee

Zainab's is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. He is a pioneer in the construction industry. Zainab's brother Zain Ravdjee serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd. She is an accomplished artist who is known for her abstract and impressionistic paintings and exhibitions. The 39 year-old artist told The New Indian Express about her collection Reflections, which was showed in 2012.

“It’s called Reflections for the same reason; I am looking back at the shows I did in the past and putting it together for this show. Which is why you will find that the paintings stem from different inspirations,” she said.

More details

Zainab and Akhil met a couple of years ago and started dating. Announcing their engagement, Akhil wrote on his Instagram, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna said, “As a father, it brings me immense joy to see Akhil take this significant step in his life with Zainab, someone who complements him beautifully. Zainab’s grace, warmth, and artistic spirit have truly made her a wonderful addition to our family. We are overjoyed and look forward to celebrating this new journey with both families."

On the work front, Akhil Akkineni was last seen in the 2023 film Agent.