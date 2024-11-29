Menu Explore
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya can't stop smiling during their haldi ceremony. Here's first glimpse from event

ByAnanya Das
Nov 29, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities have begun. The haldi ceremony took place recently.

Actor-couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot next week. Their pre-wedding festivities have already started. On Friday, a video collage emerged on X (formerly Twitter) in which Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya were seen decked up in traditional outfits for their haldi ceremony. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya opens up on his second marriage, says wife-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala ‘fills a void in me’)

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya during their haldi ceremony.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya during their haldi ceremony.

Sobhita and Chaitanya are happy couple during haldi

In the clip, Sobhita and Chaitanya sat next to each other as their family members showered them with flowers. She wore a red saree and matching blouse along with traditional jewellery. Chaitanya was seen in white kurta and pyjama. Both of them were seen smiling.

Sobhita was seen in another saree as she sat inside a huge vessel while family members poured water and flowers on her. She was also seen doing several other rituals along with her family. The clip was shared by Lakshmi Bhavani.

Sobhita's pre-wedding festivities

Recently, Sobhita took to Instagram and shared pictures from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins," she captioned the post. For the ceremony, Sobhita wore a saree with a gold and green border. In the photos, she was surrounded by the women of her household.

Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the beginning of wedding festivities. Pasupu means turmeric and danchadam signifies crushing. The phrase roughly translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together." In the pictures, Sobhita crushed turmeric and sought blessings of elders.

About Chaitanya and Sobhita

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle. Chaitanya and Sobhita will get married on December 4 in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

