Naga Chaitanya opens up on his second marriage, says wife-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala ‘fills a void in me’

What Naga said about Sobhita

During the interview, Chaitanya said, “I am looking forward to starting a new journey with Sobhita and celebrating life together. I connect deeply with her, she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead.”

On wedding location

He went on to add, “There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies… not much (smiles). Butterflies are only because of the planning and the logistics that are involved on those days, like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together. The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios (Hyderabad), which has a very special sentiment attached to it. It was a conscious decision by the family to have the wedding there in front of my grandfather’s statue and seek his blessings. Our families are excited to come together & celebrate.”

About Chaitanya and Sobhita

Chaitanya dated Sobhita for two years before getting engaged to her in August this year. Fans often spotted the couple on vacations, but they only made it official after their engagement. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They separated in 2021.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding will be a tight-knit affair with only their closest friends and family in attendance. The Akkineni and Daggubati families, apart from Sobhita’s parents and relatives, will be in attendance. The wedding ceremony will be traditional and Telugu, with the bride-to-be wearing traditional Andhra weaves.