Nagarjuna reveals how he played cupid in Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's love story: ‘Their bond makes me happy’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have remained tight-lipped about their love story; they got engaged in August and will be married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. Talking to TOI, Nagarjuna revealed how he indirectly played cupid to their love while talking about his fondness for Sobhita. (Also Read: Nagarjuna says Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala will have ‘simple’ Telugu wedding: ‘They wanted it their way’) Nagarjuna revealed that Naga Chaitanya met Sobhita Dhulipala when she came to meet him.

Nagarjuna on Chaitanya, Sobhita’s love story

Nagarjuna revealed that he liked Sobhita’s performance in the 2018 film Goodachari and he called her up ‘immediately’ to tell her how impressed he was. “I invited her to meet me the next time she was in Hyderabad. She later came home to meet me, and we had some wonderful conversations — not just about films but life in general. Chaitanya happened to walk in during one of her visits, and that’s when they met for the first time if I remember correctly,” recalled the actor.

He also shared that he admires his soon-to-be daughter-in-law’s journey, talking about how hard she worked to get where she is. “She’s worked incredibly hard to achieve her dreams, starting from Vizag and carving out a niche for herself in the industry. She’s a brilliant actress who has stayed true to her values and craft. More than that, she’s very warm and grounded,” he said.

Nagarjuna also stated that when he sees her and Chaitanya, he feels the ‘bond they share is unmistakable’ and claims it makes him ‘very happy’.

The much-awaited wedding

Chaitanya and Sobhita will get married at his family-owned Annapurna Studios on December 4. The wedding will be tight-knit with only their closest friends and family in attendance. The Akkineni and Daggubati families, apart from Sobhita’s parents and relatives, will be in attendance. The wedding ceremony will be traditional and Telugu, with the bride-to-be wearing traditional Andhra weaves.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; they had a lavish two-day wedding in Goa in 2017. They separated in 2021. Chaitanya dated Sobhita for two years before they got engaged.